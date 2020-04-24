Putin calls on government, businesses, organizations to jointly fight COVID-19

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 24. /TASS/. The government, businesses, non-governmental organizations, volunteers and all citizens need to act as one in fighting the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the country’s automotive industry on Friday.

"The state, businesses, non-governmental organizations, volunteer organizations and all citizens need to act as one to overcome this threat," he pointed out.

He described Friday’s meeting as "very meaningful." "I believe that all companies need to take advantage of your experience in ensuring a safe and sustainable production process, take preventive measures to protect the life and health of employees," Putin said, addressing the meeting’s participants.

He thanked the companies that had joined efforts to combat the coronavirus by launching the production of individual protective gear and other necessary supplies.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.