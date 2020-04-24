Hainan's foreign investment up by 89.8% in the first quarter of 2020

HAIKOU, April 24. /TASS/. Foreign investment in Hainan's economy even amid the noval coronavirus pandemic for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 89.8% year on year to $128 million, the regional statistics office reported.

According to the agency’s report, from January to March, 67 new companies with foreign capital were registered in the province. "The influx of foreign investment in the service sector has increased noticeably, reaching a grow of 1127%," said Wang Yu, deputy head of the statistics department.

According to the official, over the past three months, Hainan has had to overcome many difficulties amid the pandemic. "Nevertheless, the coronavirus outbreak in the province was suppressed by effective measures, ensuring social and economic stability," the official stressed.

According to statistics, foreign investment in Hainan's economy in 2019 exceeded $1.5 billion which is by 107.8% more than in 2018. In the near future, the province intends to actively draw investments in financial services, the production and rental of eco-friendly vehicles, the production of drugs and medical equipment.

All these projects are aimed at turning the island into a zone of advanced development in East and Southeast Asia.

Hainan is one of the 12 regions of mainland China, which are almost completely free of coronavirus. Despite the fact that there are still several people infected with the virus on the island (they are under the doctors' observation and show no symptoms), the situation in the region has got back to normal. Local parks, restaurants, libraries and many tourist attractions are already open, enterprises have resumed regular work. At the same time, the authorities maintain enhanced security measures to minimize the risk of a second wave of infections.