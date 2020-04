MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The amount of investors’ lawsuit against the Moscow Exchange due to the closure of May futures for WTI crude oil at a negative price could make 1 billion rubles ($13 mln), a representative with the Milton Legal law firm told TASS.

"The approximate amount of claims at the moment is about 1 billion rubles," the lawyers said.

More than 150 investors plan to join the lawsuit. The data will be promptly updated as new plaintiffs join the lawsuit, the law firm explained.