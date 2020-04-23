{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Brent crude oil price up to $23 per barrel on London's ICE

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil was at $15.83 per barrel as of 8:31 am
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Brent oil price falls below $16 per barrel

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2020 delivery gained 12.91% on London's ICE on Thursday to $23 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 8:19 am Moscow time.

As of 8:30 am, the price of Brent crude oil was trading at $23.22 per barrel, a 13.94% increase compared with the previous closure.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil was up by 14.88% at $15.83 per barrel as of 8:31 am.

Oil prices are rising after a sharp drop on Wednesday when the price of Brent crude oil for June 2020 delivery plunged to the lowest level since June 1999.

