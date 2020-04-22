New variety of rice cultivated on Hainan

HAIKOU, April 22. /TASS/. Researchers at the Nanfan base in Hainan's Sanya have bred a new variety of hybrid rice with a maximum yield of 313 kg/ha. According to media reports, its cultivation can significantly increase the productivity of ​​the province's arable crop areas.

It is indicated that the new variety has "record yields for China." The plant is characterized by a large spike, a large number of grains, as well as high resistance to external environment, according to media reports.

“The Island of Hainan is a unique natural greenhouse with a warm climate and plenty of sunshine,” said Liu Zhibin, a breeder of the new variety and an expert in rice cultivation. "Initial assessment showed that the new rice variety demonstrates not only high yields, but also resistance to lodging," he said.

At present, 113 varieties of rice are cultivated on the Island of Hainan with the use of dry land method, and irrigation systems for torrential production are also under development. In particular, in the urban district of Wenchang there are two experimental farms practicing rice cultivation with the use of torrential method.

Hainan intends to increase the acreage for rice cultivation by 2.02% – up to 132, 200 hectares in 2020, the Hainan Daily reported earlier.