Hainan boosts export of goods by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020

HAIKOU, April 22. /TASS/. From January to March, China's Hainan increased the supply of goods to foreign markets by 5.4% compared to the same period last year, to 8.2 billion yuan (about $ 1.1 billion), the regional statistical office reported.

"This shows that the economic sector, focused on foreign markets, is steadily getting stronger, it also demonstrates positive changes and improving the situation in the international trade," said Deputy Minister Wang Yu on the situation.

According to the data, Hainan’s trade with ASEAN and countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative increased especially noticeably, by 26.7% and 18.1%, respectively. Trade with these organizations accounts for 81.2% of the island's all foreign trade transactions, which is 27 percentage points more than in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the report, only 40% of goods imported or exported by the province are classified as “ordinary products”. The rest are often intended for industrial processing with subsequent re-export or re-import. This, in particular, demonstrates the island's active involvement in international production supply chains.

According to the authorities, over the past three months, Hainan has also increased the scale of international commercial operations to provide services to both companies and individuals. The corresponding import item in value terms grew by 4.3%, to 2.6 billion yuan ($ 371.2 million), including the indicators for the cultural and entertainment sector where dynamics exceeded 285%. At the same time, the export of service products, for example, related to information and telecommunication technologies, has also increased. In the first quarter of 2020, their sales to other countries grew by 198.4%.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.