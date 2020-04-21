More than 2/3 of Russians want to change jobs during self-isolation

The service conducted a survey with 8,500 respondents from all regions of Russia. Out of those people, 69% of Russians intend to change their jobs during the quarantine, while 43% of respondents decided to find a more promising job, 18% of respondents said they would like to change jobs, as their company may soon encounter financial and other difficulties, and 8% of respondents realized that they don’t like their work. However, more than half have not yet made any attempts for a new job, analysts say. Only a third of the survey participants intend to remain in their current position and do not plan to change jobs during self-isolation.

Of those who are going to change jobs, more than a third (37%) are looking for any temporary part-time jobs, another 34% of respondents do not plan to change the scope of employment, and a quarter of respondents thought about a radical change in the format of work - they intend to get a new profession for working from home.

"About half of the respondents that we asked, plan to change jobs, and have transformed to the current market realities and have already taken active steps to look for work remotely or have begun to learn new professions," said Yulia Sanina, HR and service development director of Rabota.ru

Despite the decisive attitude, more than half of Russians (52%) do not yet do anything to change jobs, waiting for the end of the corona virus pandemic. A third of respondents have already updated their resumes, and 11% of respondents began to learn a new profession remotely. However, decisive measures, in particular, a conversation with superiors about a possible change of position within the company, were decided only by 4% of the survey participants.

Last week, Russian Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the number of unemployed Russians has increased by 44,000 to 735,000 people since the beginning of 2020. By now, 735,000 unemployed have been registered in the Russian Federation, and since the beginning of the year their number has increased by 44,000 people. A year earlier, at this time of the year, 813,000 people were registered in employment centers," he said.

Kotyakov noted that for citizens who are losing their jobs in the current situation, additional support measures have been introduced.