WTI oil futures down 66.23%

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. WTI oil futures with delivery in June 2020 plummeted by 66.23% or by $13.53 down to $6.9 a barrel during the trading session on Tuesday. according to data of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

June 2020 Brent oil futures dropped by 30% on the London’s ICE to $17.92 per barrel at the same time.

WTI oil futures for the first time reached negative values on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday in the light of concerns regarding the potential shortage of space in storages but returned to positive values on Tuesday.