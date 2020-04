MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement have all the capabilities to respond if necessary to the situation with the low oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"OPEC+ countries are keeping a close eye on the situation and have all the capabilities to respond if required," the Minister said.

Brent and WTI oil futures are also exposed to volatility because of the overall negative mood on the market, Novak added.