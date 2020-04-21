Euro rate rises above 84 rubles at Moscow Exchange, first time since April 3

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble rate grew by 2.5% compared to the previous session closing level and reached 84.01 rubles in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data as of 6:41 pm Moscow time.

The last time the euro exceeded 84 rubles on April 3.

At 6:55 pm Moscow time, the euro was already trading at 84.11 rubles. (+ 2.6%), and the dollar exchange rate was 77.45 rubles. (+2.5%).

The Russian ruble is weakening amid the decline in oil prices.

The cost of a June futures for Brent crude oil on the ICE Exchange in London plummeted by 25.7% to $19 per barrel, while WTI crude price plunged by almost 39% to $ 12.47 per barrel.