Volume of Hainan's duty free trade up by 92.6% in March

HAIKOU, April 21. /TASS/. The volume of duty free sales in the southern Chinese province of Hainan increased in March compared with the previous month by 92.6%, up to 932 million yuan (about $ 131 million at the current exchange rate), the regional statistical office reported on Tuesday.

“Duty free sales have increased noticeably, consumption in the tourism sector is confidently recovering,” Wang Yu, deputy head of the statistics department, said at a press conference.

According to the official, last month, the Hainan tourism industry served over 2.2 million tourists which is by 2.3 times more than in February. According to official estimates, in March tourists spent 2.68 billion yuan, or about $ 380 million (an increase of 2.1 times) on the island.

According to the local administration, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the per capita income of the province's urban population grew by 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter to 9,650 yuan ($ 1,363). Over three months, Hainan residents increased their purchases of food products by 0.4%, drinks by 11.8%, and drugs by 8.8%.

Sanya hosts a duty free cluster which is visited by 2-3 million people every month. According to official statistics, in 2018, sales in Hainan's duty free stores reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which is about 26% of the corresponding national figures. In 2019, sales grew by more than 34% reaching 13.61 billion yuan ($ 1.97 billion).