MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with June delivery on London’s ICE accelerated the fall to 10.5% to $22.85 per barrel on Tuesday.

The last time Brent was below $23 per barrel on March 30.

At the same time, June WTI crude oil futures fell by 0.69% to $20.29 per barrel.

Against this background, the dollar on the Moscow Exchange added 1.06% and reached 76.35 rubles, the euro rose by 0.95% to 82.77 rubles.