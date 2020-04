Price of WTI futures up to $21.41 per barrel

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2020 delivery extended losses to 3.6% compared with the previous closure on London's ICE on Tuesday trading at $24.65 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 9:46 am Moscow time.

The Brent crude oil was last below $25 per barrel on April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery is down by 2.45% at $20.93 per barrel.