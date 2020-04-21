Price of WTI futures up to $21.41 per barrel

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The price of WTI oil futures with delivery in June 2020 gained 4.8% to $21.41 per barrel on the London’s ICE, according to the trading data as of 07:54 am Moscow time.

On Monday, the price of WTI futures for May 2020 delivery dropped below zero for the first time in the US history. As of 4:36 pm Eastern time (11:36 pm Moscow time), the price of WTI futures with delivery in May lost $35.97 (196.88%) to minus $17.7, while the price of futures with June delivery dropped to around $20 per barrel.

As of 7:57 am Moscow time, the price of futures with May delivery in May went up on NYMEX to about $1.55 per barrel.