New travel programs to be created in Kamchatka to extend season to autumn

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, April 20. /TASS/. New travel programs and routes are being created in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula to attract tourists not only in summer, but also in autumn, head of the region’s tourism and external ties agency Elena Stratonova told TASS on Monday.

In 2019, over 240,000 tourists visited Kamchatka, an increase of almost 26,000 people compared with the previous year, whereas the number of foreigners that visited the peninsula almost doubled to 36,000 people. The ‘Valley of geysers’ and the Nalychev valley remain the most popular vacation sites in Kamchatka. Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said earlier about the necessity to increase the competitiveness of the tourist sector of the peninsula.

"One can hardly predict what the upcoming summer season will be like so far, which is why we are developing a campaign to promote autumn tours in Kamchatka. Together with businessmen we have launched online displays, which are mainly aimed at telling about autumn tours. This season (autumn) is less popular with tourists than summer now, though autumn is stunning in the peninsula, and our tourist agencies have a lot to offer to Russians as Kamchatka is an unmatched tourist destination," Stratonova said.

The region’s travel industry is experiencing hard times now as the operations of hotels have been suspended due to the threat of the coronavirus spread, and all travel programs have been temporarily restricted. Tourists that planned to visit Kamchatka in summer, cancel their trips.

"We expected at least 28 cruise ship entries to the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky this year. Travel agencies have developed new cruise programs, including unique routes in the Arctic zone. However, now the cruise season is in jeopardy as spring programs have already been cancelled, and we can only hope for the autumn. The region’s government has already introduced a number of measures to support the sector, though that is not the final list as additional targeted measures to support the tourist sector developed on the basis of businesses’ proposals are being prepared," Stratonova said.

Kamchatka’s tourist sector is represented by around 90 agencies and 200 agents, over 200 public eating places and 150 hotels. Hotels, hostels, camping sites and guest houses of the peninsula can accommodate around 7,000 gusts at once. Head of the tourism agency considers the flow growth after the epidemiological situation improves to be the best scenario for the business.

Meanwhile, representatives of large tourism companies that are experiencing serious difficulties due to the pandemic, are less optimistic in their projections. According to Head of the Tour Industry Association of Kamchatka Irina Sedova, large players are most vulnerable despite all measures the authorities are assuming to support businesses.

"Despite our 'small business' peers, we have to keep staff, rent premises, keep guest houses empty. In our most optimistic projections, we do not expect an influx of tourists in the summer," she said, noting that "one can hardly expect that the number of Russians coming (to the peninsula this year) will be the same as that of foreigners that came last year - around 36,000." Sedova added that the measures to support the sector should not be postponed.