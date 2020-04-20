More than 36,800 companies registered on Hainan in first quarter of 2020

HAIKOU, April 20. /TASS/. Over 36,800 new market entities were registered in the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the first quarter of 2020, according to www.hinews.cn.

Overall, at least 955,000 market entities are currently workingin the province, where the process of building a pilot free trade zone and a free port is currently underway. Over 320,000 of those are enterprises, the rest — entrepreneurs.

The local authorities over the recent years have made significant progress in improving the business registration system. In particular, business registration is now available online, as is the approval process by the relevant authorities (which is more simple now as well). Applicants can provide documents online and choose a convenient window from one of the local market control institutions to obtain a license in any part of the province.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.