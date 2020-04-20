Nornickel plans to complete work on drones to monitor mines

KRASNOYARSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company plans to finalize in 2020 the work on unmanned aerial vehicles, which can work inside mines, head of Nornickel’s Digital Lab Alexei Manikhin told TASS.

"We are in the homestretch with the work on a drone for mines, for places where communication and GPS navigation do not work. <…> We now begin another trial inside the mine, and we plan to finalize the work in the second half of the year," he said.

According to Manikhin, such unmanned aerial vehicles in other countries are only at the stage of projects. "The world does not have solutions, which could meet the requirements of our industry, no matter how weird it may sound nowadays," he added.

The company embarked on the project in 2018.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium.