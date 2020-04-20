Agency for Strategic Initiatives suggests crisis fund be set up for those out of work

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) suggests that a crisis fund be established for payment of unemployment benefits to those who have lost jobs in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by Svetlana Chupsheva, Director General of the Agency. The letter's copy is obtained by TASS.

"It is necessary to set standards ensuring that the unemployment benefit is in line with the regional subsistence rate, as well as co-financing of respective expenditures from regional budgets (and federal subsidies to beneficiary regions)," the letter said. "It is possible to set up a crisis fund for those out of work," according to the letter.

The Agency considers it possible to use two sources to finance such a fund — from the pension fund’s reserve and from the amount of support allocated from regional budgets.

Another proposal is "to provide provisional jobs in state and municipal organizations to employees of enterprises that have suspended operations temporarily, as well as to those out of work."

"The efforts on restoration of the labor market should rely on economic projections in the sectors that ensured employment growth at the previous stage (retail, cafes, beauty shops, entertainment sector, etc.). Those are the sectors that have found themselves under the highest pressure now. The current situation has sharply reduced business optimism, which means that private funds will be invested in the mentioned sectors very slowly. Budget organizations remain the only protected market segment," the author of the letter emphasized.

Moreover, it is suggested that citizens that have lost their jobs should be allowed to carry out public contracts in such sectors as construction, logistics, as well as provide social services to population.