Central Bank sells 14.8 bln rubles worth of foreign exchange to curb market volatility

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold 14.8 bln rubles ($198.7 mln) worth of foreign exchange on the domestic market with settlements on April 17 as part of preventive efforts curbing volatility, the regulator reported Monday.

The amount of foreign exchange sold with settlements on April 16 totaled 13 bln rubles ($175.53 mln).

The Central Bank started preemptive sale of foreign currency on the domestic market as part of implementation of the fiscal rule mechanism on March 10 in a move to make the actions of monetary authorities more predictable and reduce volatility on the financial markets amid major changes on the global oil market. The total amount of forex sold on the domestic market has already reached 324.9 bln rubles ($4.3 bln).

The transactions will be conducted before the start of regular sales of foreign exchange using the funds of the National Wealth Fund.