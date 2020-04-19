Russia continues exporting weapons and implementing contracts - minister of industry

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia continues to export its weapons and fulfills all of its contracts. It laso works with countries interested in buying Russian arms, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Sunday.

"Yes, exports of weapons continues. We implement all the contracts we signed earlier and continue to work with those countries that are interested in buying our hardware which has proved itself as highly efficient and top-quality," he said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsa (Political Actors) with Nailya Asker-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the minister, Russia manages to find solutions in each particular case to avoid disruption of supplies under the contracts.

"We are trying to find individual solutions in order to ensure the logistics component by means of sea and air shipments," he explained, adding that more and more defense-sector enterprises increase the number of workers involved in the implementation of the government defense order, as well as export and civil order. He stressed however that all sanitary requirements are strictly observed at these productions lines.