EAEU zeroes import duties on several food and medical products

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to expand the list of goods exempt from import duties and simplify the requirements for certificates of origin comes into force on April 18, 2020.

It was reported earlier that the list included a number of agricultural and food products (potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbage, carrots, peppers, rye, rice, buckwheat, juices and prepared foods for baby food), medicine and medical supplies (endoscopes, non-contact thermometers, disposable pipettes, mobile disinfection units). The preference will be valid from April 1 to June 30, 2020.

In addition, the list of goods used to manufacture medicine, as well as medical supplies has been expanded (it includes thermal bags, films for sealing bottles, medical freezers), the import of which is carried out duty-free from March 16 to September 30, 2020, provided that the intended purpose is confirmed.