US to allocate $19 billion for assisting farmers amid coronavirus — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration would allocate $19 billion to farmers to help mitigate the consequences of the novel coronavirus for the industry.

The program, to be carried out by US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be divided into two parts - direct payments to farmers and state purchases of dairy, meat and other products for those in need.

In July, additional $14 billion will be allocated for the purpose.

Perdue, in turn, said that $16 billion will be allocated for direct financial assistance and $3 billion - for state purchases from farmers.

The number of the coronavirus-related fatalities on the US territory has reached 36,721, according to the John Hopkins University’s data. By this point, over 692,000 people in the US were diagnosed with COVID-19.