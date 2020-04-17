Large jewelry grade diamond found in Archangelsk Region

ARCHANGELSK, April 17. /TASS/. A large jewelry grade diamond with the weight of 50.36 carats was found at the Grib Mining and Concentration Plant of AGD Diamonds in the Archangelsk Region, the press service of the regional administration said on Friday.

"The exclusive jewelry grade diamond with the weight of 50.36 carats was found on April 13. It became the second large diamond mined by company’s specialists this year," the administration said. The diamond has regular shape and is transparent.

The mining and concentration plant is now working behind closed doors because of the epidemiological situation, the press service of AGD Diamonds told TASS. "Planned activities continue, although all international diamond exchanges are closed," the press service said.

The diamond with the weight of 86.46 carats was mined at the Grib concentration plant in January 2020.