Cabinet allocates extra $485 mln to regions to combat coronavirus, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian government has allocated more than 36 billion rubles ($485 mln) to regions for equipment and retrofitting of bed capacity in hospitals required for fighting against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. He was speaking at a meeting on construction of new medical facilities and re-equipment of old ones for fighting the coronavirus infection.
"I know that the regions are sending additional requests for equipment purchase and retrofitting of a special bed capacity. I want to inform you that the government today has allocated more than 36 billion rubles on such additional requests. These funds need to be used efficiently, accurately and very efficiently," he said.
He recalled that significant resources had already been allocated to support regional health care. This is more than 50 billion rubles ($675 mln), including over 33 billion rubles ($445 mln) intended for re-equipment of hospitals and creating bed capacities in hospitals to receive patients with coronavirus infection. Another 17.7 billion rubles ($229 mln) were allocated for the purchase of modern medical equipment and machinery, including mechanical ventilation devices and ambulances.
"In the near future, an additional federal reserve of medicines and equipment will be formed, as well as a reserve of personal protective equipment for medical workers. I instruct you to quickly work out a mechanism for sending these supplies to those regions and medical facilities where the situation is most complicated," Putin said.