Cabinet allocates extra $485 mln to regions to combat coronavirus, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian government has allocated more than 36 billion rubles ($485 mln) to regions for equipment and retrofitting of bed capacity in hospitals required for fighting against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. He was speaking at a meeting on construction of new medical facilities and re-equipment of old ones for fighting the coronavirus infection.

"I know that the regions are sending additional requests for equipment purchase and retrofitting of a special bed capacity. I want to inform you that the government today has allocated more than 36 billion rubles on such additional requests. These funds need to be used efficiently, accurately and very efficiently," he said.