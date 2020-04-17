Number of players on Hainan market reaches 940,000 in February

HAIKOU, April 17. /TASS/. China's Hainan has achieved significant results over the past two years in promotion of the pilot free trade zone. According to the Hainan Daily, by the end of February 2020, the number of market participants in the region reached 940,000.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping announced the construction of a pilot free trade zone on the island. The project is aimed at involving the province in the process of globalization, as well as increasing its investment potential.

According to the news outlet, over the past year, 338 new enterprises with foreign capital were registered in the province, which is two times higher than in 2018. At the same time, the actual use of foreign investment amounted to $ 1.5 billion — twice as much in annual terms as well.

The newspaper writes hat the local authorities pay special attention to the island's "green" development. Thus, 12 key industries of Hainan fully meet the requirements of green production and environmental protection. Their contribution to the region's economic growth exceeds 67%. The province is also promoting high technologies: in 2019, more than 560 new enterprises of the high-tech industry were registered on the island.

The news outlet notes that over the past two years, Hainan Province drew more than 83,000 talented specialists, more than 7,700 being foreign personnel. It is stated that the construction of the pilot free trade zone has a positive impact on poverty alleviation in the region. By the end of 2019, the indicator for Hainan's rural areas decreased to 0.01% from 0.79% in 2018.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.