Kremlin sees lack of effectiveness of business support measures, vows to finalize them

"So far we have been observing the insufficient effectiveness of implementing these measures. We see that both economic entities and citizens face problems in banks. We are documenting these problems," Peskov said, commenting on the information that in the first week of additional support measures entrepreneurs and individuals faced serious difficulties in using the tools and benefits announced by the government.

Peskov noted that all the complaints are being analyzed. "Of course, there will be more discussions on how this all works," he assured. Peskov noted that all facts are also well known to the government coordination committee, which makes decisions daily.

The Russian government has adopted a package of measures to support business amid the coronavirus pandemic. Small and medium-sized businesses from the most affected sectors will be eligible for a delay in rental and tax payments, with the exception of VAT. In addition, a moratorium on the bankruptcy of such companies is being introduced, as well as special loan programs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 15 at a meeting with ministers asked the government to begin preparations for new measures to support the economy. In particular, small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to receive 12,130 rubles per month ($163.7) for the payment of salaries to each employee on condition of their retaining at least 90% of the number of employees as of April 1. Putin also ordered to include small and medium-sized businesses selling non-food products in the list of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. Currently, the government has approved a list of 11 such industries. Additional business support measures are also being introduced at the level of regional authorities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,190,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 147,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 553,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.