Belarus to raise up to $900 mln from IMF in 2020, says ministry

MINSK, April 16. /TASS/. Belarus plans to raise up to $900 mln from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020, Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich said on Thursday, adding that Minsk does not abandon plans to issue Eurobonds and public bonds on the Russian market.

"The projected amount of funds that we may receive this year is from $500 mln to $900 mln," he was quoted as saying by the BelTA agency.

"The refinancing program envisions both provision of the whole quota this year and within a two-year period," the minister said, adding that the country is considering its external financing requirement. "Amid the challenging situation with external financing, raising funds on the domestic market the Finance Ministry is focused on cooperation with international financial institutions - the World, Bank, International Monetary Fund, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and European Investment Bank," he said.

Borrowings on Russian market

Moreover, Belarus does not abandon plans to issue Eurobonds in 2020 and public bonds on the Russian market, Yermolovich said. "We will see how the situation unfolds, the markets are not closed," he said. "We do not abandon plans to enter the Eurobond markets, to issue 30 bln Russian rubles ($403.7 mln) on the financial market of the Russian Federation," the minister added, noting that the decision would be taken considering the amount of resources raised "from international financial organizations for the requirement to refinance the state debt within the budget for 2020."

Belarus has applied to the International Monetary Fund for financial resources within the rapid financing instrument and expects the decision by the end of April. The Belarusian Finance Ministry also planned to enter the Russian borrowings market with bonds in Q2 2020 and issue 10 bln Russian rubles ($134.5 mln) for five years.