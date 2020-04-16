Hainan launches consulting service for investors in six languages

HAIKOU, April 16. /TASS/. China's Hainan has launched a six-language consulting hotline for potential foreign and Chinese investors, reported www.hinews.cn.

Since April 13, the hotline, launched on March 9 in Chinese and English, has also become available in Russian, Japanese, German and French. This project is implemented by the Hainan International Business Council in order to draw investors to the province and provide them with consulting service. The local authorities hope that the hotline will help potential investors get more information about investment opportunities in the province, which has been developing the pilot free trade zone and a free port for the last two years.

Both Chinese and foreign companies will be presented with the most attractive options for investment and will get to choose the most suitable project for themselves on the Island of Hainan.

According to statistics, foreign investments in the island's economy in January increased by 366.4% year-on-year, reaching $ 115.5 million. Foreign capital inflows in 2019 exceeded $ 1.5 billion - which is by 107.8% more than during the previous year. Hainan intends to actively draw investment in financial services, the production and rental of eco-friendly vehicles, the production of drogs and medical equipment.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.