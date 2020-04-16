Large-scale infrastructural projects will not be halted, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 16. /TASS/. Large-scale infrastructural projects in Russia will continue, despite the situation with the coronavirus spread, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We will continue implementing large-scale infrastructural projects, such as the increase of throughput capacity of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways, construction of motorways in Southern Russia, including Crimean Bridge and Black Sea Coast approach roads, the upgrade of airfield facilities in Chelyabinsk, Perm, Khabarovs, and Norilsk, and construction of modern port facilities in Murmansk, on the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, and in the Far East," the head of state said.

"All of them are the sound reserve for the economy, for its future growth," Putin added.