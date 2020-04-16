Infrastructure and incentives: how to develop tourism in Russian Arctic

TASS, April 16. The Russian Arctic has major nature and cultural potentials to develop tourism. However, the sector requires significant upgrade of hospitality and transport infrastructures, as well as comfortable terms for doing business - these are the conditions to make the Russian Arctic an affordable and attractive tourist zone, the Arctic regions’ representatives told TASS.

In late March, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic announced a list of priority measures to develop tourism in the Arctic, which would be adopted jointly by the federal tourism authority, Rostourism, and the northern regions. These measures would become a part of the national strategy to develop the Russian Arctic zone to 2035. The draft document includes measures to organize transport to the Arctic regions, to develop cruise routes, to stimulate investments, etc.

According to the ministry, in 2019, 1.17 million tourists visited the regions (a growth by 5% year-on-year). The biggest attraction is the Murmansk region (40% tourists), which is followed by the Arkhangelsk Region (18%) and Karelia and the Yamalo-Nenets Region (15% each).

Nature potential

Tourists are interested to visit many national parks in Yakutia, on Chukotka, in the Krasnoyarsk Region and on Yamal. Organizers offer rafting routes, ethnography trips to the Far North’s peoples, or trips to Eurasia’s easternmost mainland point (Dezhnev Cape). The Russian Arctic’s cultural heritage objects represent various epochs: from Neolithic paintings in Karelia to the well-known Solovki Monastery in the White Sea.

"[On Yamal,] a tourist within a few days may visit deer herders to see how the low-numbered indigenous peoples live in the North <…> the costs are quite reasonable," the Yamalo-Nenets Region’s tourism department told TASS.

Some regions plan to develop tourism in clusters. The Krasnoyarsk Region will open by 2021 an Arctic cluster with a center in Norilsk, which will unite local history museums, folk craft shops and unique nature zones. Karelia has been working on its cluster, uniting attractions in its Arctic zone’s three districts.

However, presently the Arctic tourism, like many sectors of the Russian economy, suffers from the coronavirus pandemic and consequent restrictions.

The coronavirus factor

Tourist companies in the Arctic have reported major losses in early 2020, the sector’s representatives told TASS. Russian and foreign tourists continue to cancel tours, which were due even in the year-end. The most popular destinations - the Murmansk and Arkhangelsk regions - have been affected greatly.

"Financial losses in tourism are 57% in the first quarter of 2020," the Murmansk regional tourism authority told TASS. "Over that period, hotel booking dropped by 28% year-on-year among foreigners and by 36% among Russian tourists."

Experts doubt the quarantine measures and closed borders may bring more Russian tourists to the Arctic.

"We cannot expect more Russian tourists, and we may see past numbers of visitors hopefully by December if the rate of coronavirus infection in the world reduces," Director of the SataTour Company in Yakutia Stanislav Grigoryev said.

Moreover, when the quarantine is lifted, the Arctic tourism sector will require special attention at the federal level, experts say.

Upgrading transport and infrastructures

Infrastructures and logistics are key priorities in development of tourism in the Arctic, experts in the regions told TASS. The Krasnoyarsk Region’s specialists pointed to a lack of quality and safe hotels and motels, specialists in Karelia mentioned roads and transport, and in the Arkhangelsk Region - cruise vessels and local flights.

"Building of cruise vessels must be subsidized. The Arkhangelsk Region does not have ice-class passenger vessels for cruises. The North Dvina’s bed must be cleaned between Arkhangelsk and Kotlas," the Arkhangelsk Region’s Deputy Minister of Culture, supervising tourism, Svetlana Zenovskaya said.

For many distanced Arctic regions, including in the Far East, local flights and necessary infrastructures are the biggest issue. According to local experts, upgrade is required for local flights and flights to other regions.

"Only aviation may ‘boost’ Chukotka’s tourism, so that people did not have to pay 12,000 rubles ($162) to cover 400km by a helicopter, when a ticket to Moscow, which is on the other side of the country, costs only twice more," the Chukotka Travel Bureau’s representative Eugene Basov told TASS.

Incentives for tourists and businesses

The services, which tourism companies offer in the Arctic, are very expensive, experts told TASS. The reasons are: the sector’s imperfect labor legislation, high tariffs on fuel and housing maintenance, as well as monopolies, which hinder development of new players on the market.

"First of all, the Arctic regions need a better investment climate," the Krasnoyarsk Region’s director of the tourism agency Yulia Verkhushina said. "Better conditions, support for small and medium businesses, which work or could work in the Arctic tourism."

Representatives of the Arctic regions say tourists will go to a far-away place only if the tour cost is comparable with tours to other popular destinations. Thus, both Russians and foreigners should enjoy economic incentives, they said.

"Take for example, cruise vessels, which do not call often on the port of Arkhangelsk because of high port duties," the Arkhangelsk Region’s official said. "Thus it would be only reasonable if the federal government limited the port duties <…> for cruise vessels."

As for foreigners, most Arctic territories are either closed for them, or require special entrance permissions. Besides, in some tourist zones foreign visitors are charged additional fees.