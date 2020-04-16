Aggregate fortune of Russia’s richest businessmen down by $40 bln in 2019, says Forbes

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Forbes magazine has compiled the rating of Russia’s 200 richest entrepreneurs in 2019, with 102 of them being billionaires.

The aggregate fortune of Russian businessmen dropped by $40 bln last year to $456 bln, according to Forbes.

Head and beneficiary of Nornickel Vladimir Potanin with the fortune estimated at $19.7 bln tops the list, followed by board chairman and main shareholder of NLMK Group Vladimir Lisin ($18.1 bln), and head of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson ($17.1 bln).