Russian Central Bank receives four applications on Asian-Pacific Bank purchase

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank has received four applications for participation in the purchase of the Asian-Pacific Bank, which underwent the financial recovery procedure via the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The Central Bank received applications from parties interested in acquiring shares from the regulator in the period between April 1 and 15, 2020. The Asian-Pacific Bank started the financial recovery procedure via the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund controlled by the Bank of Russia in April 2018. The Central Bank holds 99.99% of the credit organization.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Bank Vasily Pozdyshev said in early August 2019 that the regulator’s losses from recovery procedures of banks through the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund were estimated at up to 1.4 trillion rubles ($18.8 bln). He added that the Bank of Russia saw the risk of selling assets at rock-bottom prices if the regulator restricted the terms of ownership of those banks’ shares. It was also reported that the regulator planned to return part of the funds through the sale of banks undergoing the recovery procedure, to which it provided capital. The Asian-Pacific Bank was going to become the first among such banks planned to be sold.