Nobel Prize winner says low oil prices jeopardize alternative energy development

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Low oil prices might threaten implementation of alternative energy sources in the future because in this case demand for clean energy will plunge due to higher costs to introduce them, Nobel Peace Prize winner Rae Kwon Chung said in an interview with President of the Global Energy Association Sergey Brilev.

"I think that is one of the big concerns. If the price of oil really goes down like this at the moment, then incentive for transformation for the electric car or electrification of transportation, I think, it will suffer," he said.

According to the expert, countries are allocating unjustifiably high amounts of money to subsidize fossil fuel extraction which outnumber the funds spent on development of renewable energy sources by three times. Rae Kwon Chung urged countries to phase out fossil fuel subsidies but, nevertheless, G20 countries still had not taken any action to resolve this issue. The expert added that renewable energy source industry will be further burdened by the fact that industries will be more dependent on fossil fuels after the coronavirus pandemic rather than clean energy. However, should oil prices bounce back to $60-70 per barrel, it will revive the demand for alternative energy sources.

Rae Kwon Chung also reprimanded governments around the world for adjusting their tax systems to better suit fossil fuel industries, as such legislation does not incentivize research into renewable energy sources and clean energy enough.

Latest reports show that Brent Crude is losing more than 8% at the ICE exchange in London and is trading at $27.18 per barrel.