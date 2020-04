MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The euro rose by 2.3% to 82 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

The dollar rose by 3% to 75.23 rubles.

The dollar rose by 7.2% to 80.87 rubles.

Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2020 fell 7.94% to $27.25 per barrel on the London-based ICE at the same time.