Skolkovo resident to offer optimization solution for pandemic conditions

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Visitech, a resident of the IT cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation, will offer a solution to producing companies that will make possible to optimize their processes and not to halt work in the coronavirus spread environment, chief executive of the Far Eastern Fund of High Technologies Ruslan Sarkisov told TASS.
"In particular, we have the Sakhalin-based Visitech company, the flagship resident of Skolkovo. It makes software and hardware packages to improve occupational safety at enterprises and production efficiency. They will offer a solution to industrial companies in coming weeks, so that they have lesser need to shut their facilities down due to the coronavirus," Sarkisov said.
The company will offer a product making possible to transfer the whole document management of a company into an electronic format, he said. Visitech is also developing a hardware package to monitor staff movements and prevent unnecessary contacts between the shifts.
Visitech, founded in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in 2015, is the developer and the producer of industrial safety software and offers complete digitalization of health and safety related processes.