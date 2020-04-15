Skolkovo resident to offer optimization solution for pandemic conditions

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Visitech, a resident of the IT cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation, will offer a solution to producing companies that will make possible to optimize their processes and not to halt work in the coronavirus spread environment, chief executive of the Far Eastern Fund of High Technologies Ruslan Sarkisov told TASS.

"In particular, we have the Sakhalin-based Visitech company, the flagship resident of Skolkovo. It makes software and hardware packages to improve occupational safety at enterprises and production efficiency. They will offer a solution to industrial companies in coming weeks, so that they have lesser need to shut their facilities down due to the coronavirus," Sarkisov said.