Hainan launches 100 projects for construction of free trade port

HAIKOU, April 14. /TASS/. China's Hainan intends to launch 100 new projects as part of the program to build a free commercial port on the island, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

The total investment in these projects will reach 48.9 billion yuan (about $ 6.9 billion). They cover a wide range of areas, in particular, the construction of the Chinese International Trade Center Datang, high-tech projects such as industrial clusters with big data and the Maiwan water conservation program.

"Our corporation is engaged in the development of projects in the field of clean energy based on gas resources. We also plan to build an innovative base for clean energy development, which will help support the expansion of international trade and will become an important base for bringing up talented personnel," said the Deputy General Manager at China Datang Corporation Liu Guangying.

Over the past two years, the province launched 893 projects with a total investment of 484.1 billion yuan (about $ 68.7 billion). The launch of 100 new projects, according to CCTV, will contribute to Hainan's social and economic development and promote the construction of a free trade port in this Chinese province.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.