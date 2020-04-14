Nornickel ups investments in digital projects

KRASNOYARSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) in 2019 invested 6.73 billion rubles ($92 million) in digital projects and automated systems, which is up by 1.55 times year-on year, the company said in an annual report.

Nornickel’s report on sustainable development for 2019 is the 16th public non-financial report on the company’s progress in meeting the UN’s priority Sustainable Development Goals to 2030.

"6.73 billion rubles are expenses on implementation of digital projects and automated systems (+55% against 2018)," the document reads. The company has been working on 85 projects and programs.

"About 80% of our technology processes are managed in real time, and the dispatch service at any mine can monitor current production parameters," the report quotes the company’s First Vice President Sergei Dyachenko as saying.

Modern dispatch centers to control ore production online have been going into service at five mines in the company’s Polar Division in the Krasnoyarsk Region — Oktyabrsky, Taimyrsky, Komsomolsky, Skalisty and Mayak mines. In 2020, a similar center will go live at the Kola MMC’s Severny mine.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The company’s units are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in Chita Region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.