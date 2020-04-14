Oman informs oil consumers about output cut as part of OPEC+ deal

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas has notified importers of its oil about the imminent curtailment of production as part of the new OPEC+ agreement, according to the ministry’s letter sent to consumers, which was also received by TASS.

A ministry representative told TASS that the bulk of Oman’s oil exports is shipped to the Asian market.

Under the new agreement, Oman, just like other key participants of the deal, is going to reduce production by 23% to the level of October 2018, when it was registered at 883,000 barrels a day.

The letter does not say that the volume of Omani exports will decrease.

On April 12, OPEC+ countries at an emergency meeting managed to finalize a deal on scaling back production in May-June.

The final quota of oil production cuts approved for these two months is not 10 mln barrels per day but 9.7 mln barrels per day, because Mexico agreed to reduce production by a smaller volume than it was expected. Under the new agreement, Russia and Saudi Arabia will cut their oil outputs equally by 2.5 mln barrels per day from the base level of 11 mln barrels per day.

The agreement will be valid for two years. From July to December 2020, the daily oil production reduction quota will be 7.7 mln barrels per day, and from January 2021 until the end of April 2022, it will be 5.8 mln barrels per day. The terms of the transaction can be revised in December 2021.