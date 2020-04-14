Kazakh president appreciates Russia’s efforts in reaching OPEC+ deal

NUR-SULTAN, April 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan welcomes the OPEC+ agreement that has been reached, and appreciates Moscow’s efforts in that process, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held as a videoconference on Tuesday.

"We welcome the OPEC+ agreement on the coordinated output reduction and restoration of the energy market balance, which has been reached. We appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation in reaching success within that agreement. Kazakhstan participated in the talks as an observer and made its contribution by giving its consent to a substantial output reduction," President’s press service quoted him as saying via Twitter.

OPEC+ countries finalized the deal on crude output production in May-June, which started to be negotiated on April 9, at an extraordinary meeting on April 12. The final reduction quota for two months will equal 9.7 mln barrels per day instead of 10 mln barrels per day as Mexico assumed a smaller quota than expected. Russia and Saudi Arabia will reduce production on equal terms from the basic level of 11 mln barrels per day by 2.5 mln barrels per day.

The agreement itself will remain in force for two years, though already 7.7 mln barrels per day will be slashed in the period from July to December 2020, and 5.8 mln barrels per day from January 2021 to end-April 2022. The parameters of the deal may be reconsidered in December 2021.