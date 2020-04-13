Russian government orders to establish organization for development of transport corridors

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Russian government ordered to set up an autonomous nonprofit organization titled "Administration of International Transport Corridors" and called to support development and performance improvement of international transport corridors in the country. The relevant Cabinet decree was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

"To found the autonomous nonprofit organization "Administration of International Transport Corridors." To establish that the Russian Ministry of Transport exercises powers of the founder on behalf of the Russian Federation," the document says.

The decree details that the Ministry of Transport should approve the charter of the organization, appoint executives and supervise its operations. Activities aimed at the state registration of the organization should be implemented within one month in due course, according to the document.