OPEC+ to continue talks on unfinished deal on Sunday evening

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. OPEC+ ministers will continue on Sunday evening talks on oil production cuts by ten million barrels a day in May-June, sources in Azerbaijan’s energy ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"An online meeting of the OPEC+ ministers will take place today at 20:00 Baku time (19:00 Moscow time)," a ministry source said.

The ministers are expected to discuss outstanding issues after the previous OPEC+ meeting. Sunday’s meeting will be co-chaired by the energy ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia.