Hainan authorities working on insurance covering coronavirus for tourists

HAIKOU, April 10. /TASS/. China's Hainan is planning to introduce comprehensive insurance programs to cover tourists amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the world, according to www.hinews.cn.

According to plan, local insurance companies will receive support in developing said products. Travel agencies purchasing such packages can get a 30% coverage from the government. The insurance will cover, in particular, cases of injury or death due to natural disasters during a visit to the province, as well as cases of infection with viruses other than COVID-19.

The Hainan administration noted that the relevant insurance program is part of the plan to support the island's tourism sector and to promote the province as an international center for consumption.

"The recovery plan is designed for 2020-2021 and is designed to reduce the burden on Hainan travel agencies, as well as boost their confidence in overcoming the consequences of COVID-19 outbreak through government support in such areas as finance, taxation, the development of new projects and the promotion of tourism products," Liu Cheng, deputy head of the provincial tourism department, told the news outlet.

In 2019, more than 83 million tourists from both other regions of China and from abroad visited the Hainan Province. In January 2020, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the flow of tourists to the island decreased by 23% compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to 5.03 million people. Tourism revenues for the said period decreased by 27.1% to 6.5 billion yuan (about $917 million).

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.