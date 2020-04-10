Russian PM extends possibilities of using repayment holidays

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved an increase in the amount of loans, on which repayment holidays may be provided.

"In a move to help them [people] in the current situation we are raising the amount of loans, on which borrowers may temporarily suspend fulfillment of mortgage loan obligations to the bank," he said at a meeting on economic issues on Friday.

"We are ramping up support provided to those who took out mortgage loans. I have signed a respective decree," PM noted.