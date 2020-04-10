Experts warn food prices might rise soon due to decline in ruble rate

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The price of food in Russia will grow in the near future due to the depreciation of the ruble - suppliers are already warning retailers about the increase in purchase prices by 5-15%, the Retail Companies Association (includes the country's largest retailers) told TASS on Friday.

"In late March - early April, a sharp depreciation of the national currency began to have a significant impact on the price of food products from manufacturers. Retailers have received and continue to receive from suppliers of most goods an average price increase of 5-15%. Some suppliers notify retailers about their plans to increase selling prices by 20%, 30%, and 50%. An objective increase in selling prices already leads and will lead to a gradual increase in prices in stores as previously purchased cheaper goods are gradually being sold and more expensive goods are received," the association said.

The association recalled that amid growing demand for a number of socially significant goods in March, manufacturers and retailers were able to ensure almost uninterrupted supplies and maintained prices at a certain level for most positions.

"The association’s companies emphasize that the declining demand amid self-isolation and the traditionally high competition between the largest retailers force us to fight for every customer today. For each company it is profitable to have the lowest prices in order to attract customers to their stores. Artificial increase of the trade margin by one of the companies will lead to an immediate outflow of customers to competitors. An attempt to conspire for the sake of increasing will be immediately stopped by the Federal Antimonopoly Service," the association said.

FAS Russia position

Head of Anti-cartel department of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS Russia) Andrey Tenishev told TASS that the organization welcomes the socially responsible behavior demonstrated by some retail chains.

"We also view the association’s statement positively, as it states that the companies participating in the association are making every effort to maintain acceptable level of retail prices, despite reports and actions by a number of suppliers and manufacturers," he said.

"As for the complaints received by the department about price changes both in the retail network and from wholesale suppliers, FAR Russia analyzes justification for such changes and, if signs of violation of the antimonopoly law are found, it conducts checks, including anticartel ones, and takes appropriate antitrust measures," Tenishev added.

He recalled that FAS is closely monitoring the behavior of officials, government bodies in the public space and prevents price collusion. FAS Russia also conducts daily monitoring and control of prices for socially significant goods and food products, the official said.