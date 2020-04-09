Hainan plans to increase the number of electric cars by 10,000 in 2020

HAIKOU, April 9. /TASS/. The Hainan administration plans to increase the number of electric vehicles and other cars running on new energy sources by 10,000 in 2020. According to the Hainan Daily, these figures are indicated in the plan published by the local authorities aimed at promoting alternative means of transport.

According to this document, all party and state bodies, as well as state-owned enterprises, when updating their existing car fleet, will have to buy cars running on clean energy sources only. Similar measures apply to public transport, taxi, car sharing companies.

By the end of 2020, such cars should make up at least 80% of the public transport fleet and companies that provide cars for sharing, and for taxi companies working via the Internet, this figure should reach 100%. Utilities must also renew the fleet by the end of the year so that by December the share of electric vehicles in would reach at least 50%.

At the same time, the authorities intend to develop the necessary infrastructure — by the end of the year the ratio of the number of electric vehicles and charging stations should be no more than three to one. Operators of private charging stations can also apply for reimbursement of part of the costs of their construction, provided that their infrastructure is accessible to all consumers, and they must also be connected to an integrated Internet platform used in the Hainan province. The program started in 2020 and will be running until 2025.

In 2019, a total of 12,800 electric vehicles were sold in the Hainan Province, almost 7,000 of them (53.4%) were bought for private use.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.