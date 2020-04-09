Accounts Chamber says state should provide assistance to all sectors of Russia’s economy

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The state should provide targeted assistance to all sectors of the Russian economy in the context of the spread of the coronavirus, Auditor of the Russian Accounts Chamber Danil Shilkov told TASS.

"Differential assistance will be needed to industries in recognizing all industries as affected," Shilkov said. According to him, for a number of industries, for example, for public catering, the effect of deferred demand does not work.

The auditor believes that the authorities should significantly increase support for small and medium-sized enterprises, their employees, as well as self-employed Russians. "We consider it necessary to significantly strengthen the support measures provided to both enterprises and their employees operating in the field of small and medium enterprises, and self-employed citizens," he said.