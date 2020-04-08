Hainan to enhance social control platform amid coronavirus pandemic

HAIKOU, April 8. /TASS/. China's Hainan intends to boost the efficiency of a state platform for social control due to increased risks caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

“In addition to the existing means of public control, volunteers, foresters, border and coast guard officers, and even ordinary residents, can become the 'eyes' of the platform,” said a representative of the organization responsible for the project's implementation. “Everyone can participate in the social management process, revealing what's hidden, for example, whether there is illegal construction or broken street lamps, uncleaned piles of waste. Anyone can send us photos or videos from the place, and the authorities will deal with these matters".

According to the official, the project has great potential, and therefore in the future its significance will continue to grow. In turn, Ma Jin, head of the office in charge of this social platform, noted that the authorities intend to use 5G technologies, AI and big data, various telecommunication resources for its development.

"We will do our utmost to minimize risks, provide the necessary conditions to maintain quality socio-economic growth," the official stressed.

As the Hainan administration explained, during a pandemic it is extremely important to effectively monitor the movement of all passenger and cargo flows. Since November 2018, the platform successfully has solved many problems and conducted investigations thanks to security cameras installed everywhere in transport and in public places. Moreover, the program helps to optimize control over the sphere of finance and the supply of food to the local market. One of the project's main objectives is to facilitate the creation of a free trade zone and port in the province.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.