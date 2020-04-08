Eurasian Economic Commission plans reducing duties on flavorings, electric tool components

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved a draft resolution of the EEC Council stipulating reduction of customs duties on food flavorings and electric tool components from 5% to zero.

"This is required to reduce the production cost of food flavorings by companies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states, increase their volumes and the share of domestic flavorings prepared with the use of imported ingredients on the domestic market and to improve competitive conditions on the internal market for domestic flavoring, compared to imported counterparts," EEC says.

The issue will be further discussed and decided upon at the meeting of the EEC Council. The decision will come into force in 30 calendar days after its promulgation date and will be effective until June 30, 2022.

The EEC Board also made a decision to outline individual components for production of manual electric tools and reduce import duty rates for them down to 0% for 24 months.