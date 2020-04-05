Russian Railways cancels trains to Kaliningrad from April 6

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian Railways said on Sunday it cancels transit trains to and from Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad via Lithuania and Belarus from April 6.

Belarusian Railways said earlier that it suspended passenger service with Russia.

As of April 5, a total of 5,389 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 355 patients have recovered. According to data as of 13:00 Moscow time, fourty-five patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (3,893). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.