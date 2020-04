NOVO-OGAREVO, April 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to interact with the United States on the oil market rebalancing, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to stress, Russia considers necessary to pool efforts," the head of state said. "We are ready to agreements with partners within the framework of the given mechanism - OPEC+ and are ready to interact with the United States of America on this issue," Putin said.